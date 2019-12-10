Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said Himachal is poised to become the first state of the country by 27 December where every household will have an LPG gas connection.

He was presiding over the closing ceremony of state-level Angikaar Campaign at Dharamshala, which aimed at bringing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna Urban (PMAY, urban) into the fold of other central schemes such as Ujjawala and Ayushman Bharat.

Thakur said the convergence especially focused on Ujjwala for LPG gas connection and Ayushman Bharat for health insurance to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

He said that as many as 5829 people have been covered under the PMAY (Urban) Mobile Application in the State under Angikaar Campaign.

Thakur said that the campaign launched by the Union government on 29 August this year was officially rolled out in the state from Mandi on 2 October which was concluded today. He said that the campaign was also aimed at spreading awareness and understanding about environment conservation and the hazards of plastic to the environment. The Chief Minister administered the oath to the students on the occasion. He also planted a sapling.

He also flagged off the awareness rally on the occasion.

Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MLA Vishal Nehariya, Mayor Municipal Corporation Dharamshala Divender, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra Rakesh Prajapati, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Pradeep Thakur, SP Vimukt Ranjan were present on the occasion among others.