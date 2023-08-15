Buildings collapse at Krishna Nagar in Shimla, one body recovered

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla witnessed a tragic mishap yet again on Tuesday after some houses, along with a three-story slaughter house, collapsed in Krishna Nagar, adjoining Lalpani near Khalini-Tutikandi by-pass, at around 5.15 pm on Sunday.

#Heavyrainfall in #HimachalPradesh caused houses and a slaughterhouse to collapse in #Shimla's Krishna Nagar. Yesterday, the landslide near the Shiva temple in Shimla led to nine deaths. The state's death toll reached 55 due to landslides, and cloudbursts.#TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/QnGhCDHZ4N — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) August 15, 2023 Advertisement

Amid incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, several houses collapsed in Shimla, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, a hill collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area in Shimla, following which, around five to seven houses collapsed.

According to locals, as the houses in the area had developed cracks, the residents had been vacated, however, there were some people working in the slaughter house. The exact number of persons inside the slaughter house building when it collapsed is not known.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi ,who reached the spot, said that one body has been recovered from the debris and more are feared to be buried.

The landslide has posed danger to other adjoining houses that are now precariously placed on the mountain slope.

The incessant rains in the last three days had triggered landslides that uprooted trees and landslips in Shimla city.

A day earlier, nine people died in a major landslide at Shiv mandir in summer hill area of Shimla town. More bodies are still being retrieved from the site.

The mishap occurred at about 7-7:30 am on Monday morning. It is believed that due to the ongoing month of ‘savan’, many worshippers are believed to have thronged the shiv mandir to pay obeisance on Monday morning. The temple itself got buried under the debris.

The administration authorities claim to have received a phone call about some people being trapped in one of the rooms of the temple which came under the debris. Search for survivors is on with the help of ITBP and SDRF, besides district authorities.

Meanwhile, tall deodar trees fell down in the Khalini area on Monday with people running for their lives, while many vehicles got crushed under the deodar trees.

Meanwhile, 14 people lost their lives in a flash flood in different incidents in Mandi(7) and solan (7) districts.

At least 55 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the State triggering landslides, cloudbursts and blocked roads.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the death toll is likely to go up and said that Solan, Shimla, Mandi, and Hamirpur are among the worst-affected districts in the state.