Movement of Delhiites restricted by icy winds

After ice-cold morning, a chilly breeze kept blowing across Delhi throughout the day on Wednesday restricting movement of the residents. As temperatures plummeted further there seemed to be no end to the cold wave in near future.

With the maximum temperature settling at several points below normal for the season, as informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), respite from the harsh weather appeared elusive.

According to weatherman, the city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was 15.2 degrees Celsius, a good four points below average for the season, Met official added.

Early hours on Wednesday witnessed shallow to moderate fog over isolated pockets across the city even as the residents continued to grapple with the ‘cold day’ conditions.

As the day progressed, the skies were mainly clear, while the relative humidity pegged between 73 and 95 per cent, as per IMD data.

The minimum temperature during the morning hours was 7.1 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

As the cold wave conditions prevailed across the northern region people in Delhi too had a tough time going about their daily chores amid biting cold with increased wind speeds. Many people in the city, especially those working outside, could be seen spending time in front of bonfires to keep themselves warm whenever they got an opportunity to do so.

Night shelters operated by the Delhi government and several government hospitals are also witnessing increased foot fall as the homeless have no other place to take refuge amid the chilly weather conditions.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), “The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest/West directions in Delhi with wind speed 16-08 kmph, mainly clear sky and shallow to moderate fog in the morning on 11.01.2024.

The Met office has forecast shallow fog for Thursday with minimum temperature to hover around 6 degrees Celsius, while maximum to settle approximately more or less near 17 degrees Celsius.

While making things worse for the people, the increased wind speed has rendered a favour on the city by helping the air quality improve a bit.