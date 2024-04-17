City sizzles as Met dept extends heatwave alert

After sizzling at the highest day temperatures today, citizens of south Bengal, including Kolkata could face harsher days with the probability of temperature going up in the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Alipore has issued a forecast of further rise in day temperatures, soaring up to five degrees Celsius over the districts of south Bengal during the next five days, coupled with a high percentage of humidity, both in the coastal and inner parts of the region.

Kolkata struggled with a scorching heat today when the maximum day temperature shot above 39 degrees Celsius. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature recorded till 2.30 pm for Kolkata reached 39.4 degrees Celsius. The recorded temperature today was the highest in this season, according to sources in the Met office. The adjoining areas of Dum Dum became hotter with soaring mercury levels of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, even as the day temperature is not expected to see major changes upwards, it is anticipated to hover around 39-40 degrees Celsius till the warning period. However, the high content of humidity, which is likely to be above 40 per cent for most parts of the day and reaching a maximum of 70-80 per cent is to add to the discomfort of the citizens.

The heat wave warning for south Bengal from the RMC, which was issued for three days, 17, 18 and 19 April, was extended to five days, 15-20 April in today’s weather bulletin. Even the anticipated rise of 2-4°C over the districts of south Bengal was revised to 3-5 °C for the region. The weather office that issued heatwave warning to 10 districts gave the alert for 11 today, including East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas for the period from 18-20 April.