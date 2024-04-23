Delhi witnesses strong surface winds, rain at several places

The national capital’s weather took a sudden turn on Tuesday evening with rain and strong surface winds sweeping several areas of the city that were up to the speed of 30 KMPH, the weather department said.

Several parts in the city also witnessed rain with the strong winds, the regional meteorological centre said in its bulletin.

What felt a little scary initially, later made people feel some relief from hot weather as the evening turned pleasant, with a drop in temperature.

According to the weatherman, there were traces of rain recorded at some places in the city, while Palam recorded 009.5 mm, the RMC New Delhi said.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky and a likelihood of strong surface winds during day time for Wednesday, with maximum and minimum temperature to hover around 37 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season, while relative humidity was 46 per cent in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Tuesday was 188, falling in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI reading was based on data collected from 36, out of the total 40 air monitoring stations across the city, CPCB bulletin read.