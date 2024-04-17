Delhi: SPUWAC special commissioner holds meeting on human trafficking

In view of the sensitivity of the human trafficking issue, especially at the red light areas, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police’s Special Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) Ajay Chaudhry convened a meeting of the representatives of various Non Government Organisations (NGOs) working on the subject, the police said on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at the Delhi Police headquarters in which the joint commissioner, deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners and inspectors of the SPUWAC unit took part.

The representatives of NGOs, who attended the meeting, shared crucial inputs on the ground situation based on their experiences while working in the red light areas, and gave valuable suggestions to help the police in tackling the human trafficking issue.

Many useful and important aspects of the issue related to the rescue of the victims from brothels or illegal captive spaces in the red light areas came up of discussion during the meeting. The representatives of the NGOs also apprised that the Delhi Police works jointly with them for rescue of the girls who were trapped during human trafficking.

Special CP Chaudhry assured the NGOs of cooperation from the police and asserted that the department would try its best to re-unite the victims with their families.

He emphasised that NGOs should approach the police with such issues, and ensure that the local police cooperate in such cases on priority and provide adequate staff to cope with such incidents to prevent crime.

The SPUWAC has been taking initiatives to ensure safety and security of women and children across the city.

The special arm of the Delhi Police aims to safeguard the rights of women and children in the capital, and on one hand it also enquires complaints and probes cases related to crimes against women.

It also caters to children by building a cadre of child friendly police and police stations across the national capital.

This special unit also undertakes initiatives including counselling, mediation and self-defence training, and also works with various NGOs, schools, colleges and other agencies to gather insights and spread legal and social awareness about various issues concerning women and children in the present times, thereby, striving to create a more enabled and emphatic ecosystem.