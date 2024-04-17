Man kills wife, her brother after a fight in East Delhi

A woman and her brother were allegedly killed by her husband in East Delhi’s Shakarpur, the police said on Wednesday.

It was on Wednesday morning, a PCR call was received at Shakarpur Police station at 10:11 am regarding a fight and someone getting injured at a house in Gali No. 3, Shakarpur.

As the police team reached the spot, it soon got to know that a double-murder had been committed.

The victims were identified as Kamlesh Holkar and her younger brother Ram Pratap Singh.

The suspicious thing that police found was the absence of Kamlesh’s husband from the spot, while a screwdriver was recovered from the crime scene.

Later, the alleged husband, identified as Shreyansh Kumar joined the probe, the police said.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that there was a fight between the married couple and later the husband was found missing from the house.

A case is being registered in this regard under relevant sections of the law, while a probe is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police found that Kamlesh was a teacher working with a school in Sahibabad. Her brother, 17-year old Ram Pratap, who was studying in 12th grade had come from Mathura on April 14 on the occasion of his nephew’s birthday.

The family of the deceased who lives in Mathura has been informed, the police added.

Meanwhile, it was on Tuesday that a man and a woman were allegedly killed by her father and brother by slitting their throats using a fruit cutting knife in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura.

The man was the cousin brother of the accused and the uncle of the second accused person.

It was due to suspicion of an illicit love affair between the man and the woman that her father and brother ended up taking their lives.