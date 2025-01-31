Kejriwal took no steps to clean up Yamuna: Harish Rawat

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to take any action to clean the Yamuna river.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Delhi office, he said, “The Yamuna river became polluted due to the criminal negligence of Arvind Kejriwal. Despite spending Rs 8,500 crore in the name of restoring the river, he took no steps to clean up the toxic waters.”

Rawat, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, said that the promises made in the Congress manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections to tackle air, water, and land pollution were necessary to protect public health and prevent the city from getting ruined.

He asserted that the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led government at the Centre are responsible for the lack of potable water, as both have completely neglected the city.

The senior Congress leader appealed to Delhi voters to elect Congress by ousting the AAP government.

Elections for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.