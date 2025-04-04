Manoj Kumar farewell: Leaders across India salute a cinema legend

The curtains have fallen on one of Indian cinema’s most enduring legends. Manoj Kumar, the man who brought patriotism alive on the silver screen, passed away in Mumbai on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87, and the country is bidding farewell.

Known lovingly as “Bharat Kumar,” his death has left a nation grieving — from cinephiles and politicians to generations who grew up watching his heartfelt portrayals of India’s spirit and soul.

The veteran actor breathed his last at 4:03 am at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that the final rites will be held on April 5 at 11 am at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Manoj Kumar wasn’t just an actor or a director — he was a storyteller who used his craft to stir national emotion. From ‘Upkaar’ to ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, he created films that weren’t just entertainment but carried the heartbeat of India. His on-screen persona was so deeply tied with patriotic fervor that the name “Bharat Kumar” became synonymous with him.

In an industry often swayed by changing tides and flashy trends, Manoj Kumar stood firm like a monument — building stories that gave voice to farmers, soldiers, and ordinary citizens who embodied the Indian spirit.

From Rashtrapati Bhavan to Bollywood studios, tributes came flooding in. President Droupadi Murmu posted a heartfelt message, saying, “His cinema will instil national pride and inspire generations to come.” She applauded his ability to capture Indian values and transform them into timeless cinematic moments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his grief, calling Manoj Kumar “an icon of Indian cinema” and highlighting how his films have “ignited a deep sense of national pride” over the decades.

“His legacy will live on,” PM Modi added.

It’s rare to see such unity in Indian politics, but Manoj Kumar’s passing brought everyone together in shared sorrow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called him a “versatile actor whose films enriched our culture.” He recalled Kumar’s performances in ‘Upkaar’ and ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, calling them “unforgettable”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed similar sentiments, noting that Kumar’s legacy was more than just acting — “He left a mark with his amazing acting and the spirit of patriotism he carried through his work.”

Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) and Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) both issued condolence messages, calling Kumar’s death “an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry.”

His cousin and television producer Manish R. Goswami remembered him as ‘“a true countryman”’ whose art was devoted to India and its people.

Manoj Kumar’s career spanned over four decades, and in that time, he built more than just a filmography — he built a legacy. ‘Upkaar’ (1967) not only became a blockbuster but a reference point for patriotic cinema.

With ‘Purab Aur Paschim’ (1970), he highlighted the cultural divide between India and the West in a way that was both thoughtful and emotional. ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan’ (1974) tackled socio-economic issues in post-independence India.

Awards followed, naturally. He received the Padma Shri in 1992, and in 2015, Dadasaheb Phalke Award — the highest award in Indian cinema. Yet, what truly made him special was not the accolades, but the affection people had for him. His was a face that lit up screens and hearts alike.

The actor had been under medical care since February 2025. Doctors confirmed the cause of death as cardiogenic shock following a heart attack, further complicated by liver cirrhosis. His health had been fragile for months, but news of his passing still hit the nation hard.

Farewell, Manoj Kumar!