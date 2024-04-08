IP University extends last date for submission of online application

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University , popularly known as Indraprastha University, has further extended the last date of submission of online application for all the programmes to 15th April.

“Now for all programmes of the University including programmes based on national-level tests, online applications can be submitted till 15th April,” an official said on Monday.

The official said as the exams of Class 12th have just concluded and now students have time to apply for the courses of their choice with free mind. Keeping in view, the last date has been extended for some time.

Earlier, the last date for submission of online forms for all the programmes of the University was 10th April.

The official further said, “The University is also considering CUET scores for some of UG and PG programmes. However, CETs’ scores will be given preference over CUET scores. Keeping in view, the CUET applicants are advised to apply for the CETs of the University also for better chances of admissions.”