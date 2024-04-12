IP University starts admission process for international students

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, popularly known as Indraprastha University, has started the admission process for international students.

‘Admission Brochure for International Students’ for the academic session 2024 – 25 was released by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University Professor Dr Mahesh Verma at a function organized in its Dwarka campus here on Friday.

High Commissioner of Republic of Gambia Mustapha Jawara graced the occasion.

The VC announced that the University is also planning to allot a separate hostel for the international students in the East campus of the University from the academic year 2024 – 25.

At present, more than 150 international students from 26 countries are studying at the University, mainly from Nepal, Bhutan, Gulf countries and African countries.

Application form for the purpose can be downloaded from the link of the University website.

As far as admissions are concerned, first preference will be given to candidates applying through ICCR fellowship. The remaining seats will be filled through other international candidates on merit based on qualifying exams for the purpose, an official said.

“English proficiency test scores of TOFEL or IELTS are required to apply through this route, however, applicants of Nepal and Tibet are exempted from this compulsion. In case of candidates applying through ICCR scholarship, the English proficiency score awarded and reported by the council will be considered as equivalent to IELTS score,” the official added.