IP University to organise ‘ IPU Health Mela’

Apart from imparting education, community development is a major responsibility of universities. This responsibility is being undertaken by universities, especially in developed countries.

With this social responsibility in mind, IP University is going to organise ‘ IPU Health Mela’, said Vice-Chancellor of IP University Padmashri Prof. Doctor Mahesh Verma at a press conference organised in connection with this health mela at India International Centre here on Wednesday.

He said the IP University is perhaps the first university in the country to organise such a huge health mela. It will definitely will inspire other universities to extent their social responsibilities towards the society, especially for the marginalised.

The University is gearing up to host this grand health mela to mark its Silver Jubilee Year Celebrations. This health mela is scheduled to take place from 5th October to 10th October at Talakatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Amit Yadav, chairperson, NDMC, Prof. M. Srinivas, Director – AIIMS; Ms. Alic Vaz, Secretary – Higher Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi; DR. S. B. Deepak Kumar, Secretary – H & FW, Govt. of NCT of Delhi; Ms. Ankita Chakravarty, Secretary – NDMC; Shri Bhupesh Chaudhary, Director – Higher Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Dr. Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director – DGHS will grace the inaugural ceremony tomorrow.

The theme of the health mela is “One Step Towards Good Health.” Several reputed organisations related to healthcare sectors are participating in this event, including affiliated institutes of the university. Together they will be offering various medical services including eye test, cancer screening, ENT check-up, blood test, sugar and hemoglobin tests, BMI, blood pressure , bone density, ECG along with many other medical tests; completely free of cost. Along with this, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic, and Yoga consultations will also be available for free.

On the lines of the theme of health mela, expert lectures, discussions and debates will be organized on topics such as lifestyle-related diseases and their diagnosis, mental health, elderly care, blood and organ donation, cancer prevention, infectious diseases, dental care, nutrition, etc. Several stalls promoting millets and other healthy lifestyle options will also be featured at the venue.

Special training sessions on life-saving techniques like BLS, CPR, and first aid are also scheduled during the health mela and will provide certification to the participants completing the training.

For the entertainment of attendees, daily events will include group singing, classical and western music, folk dances, classical dances, one-act plays, street plays, monologues, quizzes, debates, stand-up comedy and a variety of other activities.

*Admission, Medical tests and Medical Consultation in this fair will be absolutely free.

The sole objective of organising this health mela is to make health services accessible to the masses and make people aware about good health. This unique effort is being undertaken by the university to provide free health benefits to the general public. Everyone should take advantage of this opportunity.