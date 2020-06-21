Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday greeted the people on the 6th International Day of Yoga and practiced it in his home here.

“Yoga is the true art of living our life, the core of physical, mental and spiritual education,” he tweeted in a message with his video doing exercises.

“Do yoga every day, stay healthy throughout your life,” he added.

“This year since the International Yoga Day is being celebrated amidst a health emergency, it is important to ensure that all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are practised,” he had said.

Health Minister Anil Vij had asked the people to use social media to promote the yoga in such a way that it became a part of life.