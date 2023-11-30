Khattar flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from Fatehpur Billoch village in Faridabad to raise awareness among the people of the state regarding the Central and state government schemes. The yatra commenced with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government is making concerted efforts to ensure that the central and state schemes are accessible to people. The Yatra is set to traverse across Haryana in the next 50 days. Seventy-two LED vans have been strategically deployed throughout the state to disseminate information on people-oriented schemes, an official spokesperson said.

He said that as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, gas connections and health cards are being given to the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Scheme and Ayushman Bharat Scheme during the Yatra.

The Yatra focuses on effectively communicating the achievements and policies of the Central and state governments. Developmental programmes are also being showcased through vans equipped with films, digital displays and promotional materials.

Besides, the government is also making the people aware of the benefits of pension schemes, Aadhaar cards and Parivar Pehchan Patra. Farmers are also being given extensive knowledge on agriculture and horticulture. Basic medical services and AYUSH services are also being made available to people through stalls set up at public places during the course of the Yatra.

The government is also organising competition in every village and ward to motivate the youth, the spokesperson said.