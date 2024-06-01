Fire breaks out at police station in Delhi; no casualty reported

Fire broke out at a police station near the Kashmiri Gate metro station here in the wee hours of Saturday. Luckily, no harm was caused to anybody in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), after receiving a call at 12:44 am regarding the fire at the police station, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire was in files, racks, almirah in 15 rooms of the police station and 18 rooms of the DCP,” an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, adding the blaze was also in the wastage and domestic articles in the vacant space adjacent to the police station.

He said the blaze was doused at 2:05 am. However, no causality or injury was reported in the incident.

Advertisement

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

The latest fire incident came days after a fire broke out at the Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar.

Last week, six infants died in a devastating blaze that engulfed Baby Care New Born Hospital in the Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi.

Prior to this incident, a male body was recovered from the debris of a building gutted in fire in the early morning hours on 20th May. In yet another incident reported on the same day, a fire broke out at another garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.

In the recent past, multiple fire incidents have been reported from across the national capital, including one at the CR building in ITO, where an office superintendent lost his life while the charred body of a labourer was recovered from a paper godown in East Delhi’s Shakarpur after a fire broke out.