Toto driver found dead

A toto driver was brutally murdered at New Town on Sunday night allegedly over a tiff on non-payment of the sum.

The toto driver had lent money to the couple, it is reported. The couple had been detained for interrogation.

The victim had been identified as Sushanta Ghosh ( 33), whose body was found lying in a pool of blood near tank 14 at New Town on Sunday night, claimed New Town police station sources.

Ghosh was a resident of Rekjuani area of Rajarhat.

According to police, the victim had gone out at 10.30 p.m. last night allegedly on a passenger’s call, who hired him for a trip at that hour of night.

Family members of Sushanta claimed that a person had visited their house and took his phone number to book his vehicle for a trip on Sunday night.

Accordingly, the victim went out around 10.30 on Sunday night and his body had been found in a pool of blood at a desolate place near tank 14 of New Town, which according to locals, was a desolate place.

Police sources said investigation revealed that the victim had an extra-marital affair with a woman, whose husband Girish Ghosh had allegedly borrowed a hefty sum from him. The non-payment of the sum had allegedly triggered a tiff between the duo.

New Town police have started an inquiry into the alleged murder.