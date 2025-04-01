Six of a family killed in firecracker blaze

Six people have died, including three infants after a devastating fire broke out in an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit on Monday night in the Dakshin Raipur No. 3 Bheri area, under Patharpratima police station of South 24-Parganas. The incident, which occurred around 9 p.m, claimed the lives of six members of the same family, including three children.

According to local sources, the fire erupted while firecrackers were being manufactured at the residence of Chandrakanta Banik. The production was reportedly being carried out illegally on a large scale in preparation for an upcoming local festival. The blaze quickly spread and ignited multiple gas cylinders stored in the house, leading to explosions that rocked the entire area.

Eyewitnesses described how the house was engulfed in flames within moments, leaving little chance for the victims to escape. The deafening explosions caused panic among residents, who rushed to the spot but were unable to control the inferno. Local residents expressed anger over the lack of police surveillance, alleging that illegal firecracker production had been going on for a long time. They claimed that large quantities of gunpowder and other highly-flammable substances had been stored in the house, turning it into a potential hazard.

Following the incident, a large police contingent cordoned off the area. Authorities have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. A thorough investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire and to identify those responsible for the illegal activities. The tragedy has once again raised concerns about the rampant illegal firecracker industry and the lack of stringent enforcement measures, particularly in the run-up to major festivals.