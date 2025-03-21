Fake voter ID cards in sacks recovered from roadside

A huge number of fake voter ID cards, packed in several sacks was recovered in the Krishna Kalitala area under the Santipur police station in Nadia district today, triggering fresh political turmoil in the state. The voter IDs were found abandoned by the roadside, escalating tensions between political parties amid ongoing controversy over alleged fake voters in Bengal.

According to local reports, residents of the 24th ward in Krishna Kalitala stumbled upon the scattered voter ID cards near the immersion ghat road. Upon closer inspection, they found several sacks filled with IDs bearing addresses from multiple locations, including North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, and various areas within Nadia district. Authorities from the Santipur police station were immediately alerted and swiftly arrived at the scene, seizing the recovered voter ID cards for further investigation.

The discovery has sparked heated political debates, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) exchanging accusations. BJP organisational leader Dr Somnath Kar alleged that these fake voter IDs were being used in elections and were hastily abandoned by ruling party operatives due to the ongoing court-mandated Aadhaar-Voter ID linking process. Kar demanded a thorough investigation to expose those responsible for the fraudulent voter IDs.

Countering the allegations, local TMC councillor Bikas Chandra Saha dismissed the BJP’s claims, suggesting that the incident could be a part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the Opposition. He emphasised that the TMC, under chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, had already launched a campaign to identify and remove fake voters at the booth level. Saha reiterated that the matter should be investigated by the election commission and the administration to ensure an impartial probe.

The incident has added fuel to the ongoing political discord in the state, with both parties demanding justice while blaming each other.