Delhi’s air quality back in ‘severe’ zone

The city’s air quality index was back in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday after seeing improvement in the last few days, even as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas invoked stage- IV curbs under its anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily AQI bulletin, Delhi’s index value on Tuesday at 4 pm was 433, based on the average of the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

The places with highest levels of air pollution include Burari crossing- 481, Bawana- 478, Nehru Nagar- 476, Vivek Vihar- 475, Anand Vihar- 475 and Alipur- 474.

Advertisement

Primary pollutants in the city’s air were the PM 2.5 particles, while the data released by the pollution monitoring agency was based on the readings from 35 monitoring stations across the city.

According to the CPCB, AQI levels above 400, that fall in the ‘severe’ category, affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

People, who were at a little ease since December 5 when the pollution levels had witnessed improvement, once again were seen with the masks on, in a bid to prevent themselves from the ill effects of pollutants.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has invoked stage- IV curbs under its anti pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

This followed hours after it had invoked stage- III curbs on Monday after the air quality of the national capital witnessed sharp deterioration owing to unfavorable meteorological conditions.

Decision to re- impose GRAP stage- IV came after Delhi’s AQI surpassed the 400 mark at around 10 pm on Monday night.

According to the CAQM, the air quality parameters further worsened owing to a drastic reduction in the mixing layer height and continued absolute calm – wind conditions over Delhi.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP is maintaining a close watch on the air quality scenario in Delhi.