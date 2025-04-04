CM directs all govt departments to set priorities

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a high-level meeting with the heads of all government departments on Friday reviewed the implementation of public welfare schemes, budgetary allocations, and infrastructure development.

She reviewed the works on key sectors such as education, health, transport, and water supply, and directed all department heads to define their priorities and ensure that they are fulfilled within the stipulated timelines.

Advertisement

CM said, “Merely announcing schemes is not enough, effective implementation and delivery of benefits to the public are equally essential.”

Advertisement

The meeting covered a range of critical issues, including education, healthcare, transportation, medicine availability, water problems, water-logging, pollution, infrastructure development, governance, and grievance redressal.

She directed all the departments to finalize their action plans for the next 100 days, 6 months, and 9 months.

Gupta emphasized the need for a systematic approach, directing officers to prepare working charts and submit regular progress reports to the Chief Secretary.

The departments were also instructed to make the public grievance redressal system more responsive and effective.

She stated that the officers who perform their duties diligently would receive the full support of the government but those who exhibit negligence would face action.

The main objective of the meeting was to reinforce transparency, accountability, and a result-oriented administrative system.

Providing further insights, Gupta highlighted Delhi government’s commitment to providing improved public services. She stressed that the public grievance redressal mechanism must be more effective and empathetic.

The departments were directed to take swift action on critical civic issues, including water supply shortages, drainage and waterlogging, pollution control, the quality of healthcare services, and the availability of essential medicines.

She specifically directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of diagnostic equipment or medicines in hospitals.

Reiterating her government’s zero tolerance policy on corruption, the CM made it clear that any compromise on transparency or integrity would not be tolerated.