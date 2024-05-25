Voted against dictatorship, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he voted “against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation”.

Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal cast their votes during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Apart from Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister was accompanied by his two children and father.

After casting his vote, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor said, “My father, wife, children and I have voted. My mother could not come today because she is not well. I have voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment. I appeal to people to come out and vote…”

Advertisement

Earlier, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot also cast their votes.

Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Delhi Chief Minister in a post on X in Hindi said, “I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote.”

Before he cast his vote, Kejriwal in a post on X in Hindi said, “I appeal to all my voter brothers and sisters to definitely come and cast their vote. Ask your family, relatives and friends to also vote. In this great festival of democracy, each of your votes will be against dictatorial thinking and strengthen the Indian democracy and constitution. Go to the polling booth and show with your vote that there is democracy in India and democracy will remain.”

The riveting contest in Delhi has the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress jointly taking on the BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, the AAP is contesting on four. Both the AAP and Congress are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc.