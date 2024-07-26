TMC chief Mamata meets Sunita Kejriwal at CM’s residence in Delhi

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the Delhi chief minister in the presence of party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

The TMC leader also met Kejriwal’s parents.

Advertisement

Later, speaking to a news agency, Chadha said Banerjee expressed concern over the AAP chief’s health.

The AAP also shared some pictures of the meeting on the social media platform X.

The West Bengal CM is in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Meanwhile, AAP said that the INDIA bloc parties would hold a protest on July 30 at the iconic Jantar Mantar over Delhi CM’s deteriorating health inside Tihar prisons.