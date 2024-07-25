INDIA bloc demo at Jantar Mantar on July 30 in solidarity with Kejriwal: AAP

The Opposition INDIA bloc parties will hold a protest on July 30 at the iconic Jantar Mantar over the alleged deteriorating health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside Tihar jail, the Aam Aadmi Party announced on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP MPs held a protest demonstration outside the Parliament House against alleged misuse of Central agencies like the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Delhi CM to keep him in jail.

Claiming that Kejriwal’s sugar levels have dropped below the 50 mark several times during his incarceration, they demanded his immediate release.

The party and its leaders have been accusing the ruling dispensation at the Centre and the Delhi lieutenant governor of conspiring to harm Kejriwal during his stay in jail. They cited their party chief’s medical report to support their claim. They pointed out that he is a diabetic, and his blood sugar levels had dropped very low several times in a month’s time.

Contradicting the claims of the BJP, the Delhi LG, and the jail administration, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had earlier pointed out that they previously attributed increased blood sugar levels of Kejriwal to the puris and sweets he consumed in the jail, but did not provide him with insulin. They are now claiming that he is reducing his sugar level by going hungry.

According to Singh, the documents legally provided to Kejriwal’s lawyer by the jail authorities indicate that any untoward incident can happen to the CM inside the jail any day.

He claimed that the way the LG and the BJP had been making statements about Kejriwal’s health, along with the medical reports, the suspicion that they were playing with his life becomes stronger.