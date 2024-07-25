Kejriwal govt’s callous working responsible for toxic foam in Yamuna, alleges Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday condemned the alleged callous working of Arvind Kejriwal government on Yamuna cleaning and held it responsible for major toxic froth formation in the river , which he claimed was seen here today in the city.

The Delhi BJP president has claimed that this is the first time that such huge toxic froth formation was seen during the Monsoon rains.

Sachdeva alleged that the foam formation indicates that large amounts of waste water, untreated sewage and effluents from industries are being released into Yamuna unrestricted without any restriction.

He further claimed that out of the 36 STPs, more than 24 are working much below the prescribed parameters.

He also alleged that non construction and under-performance of STPs, and the unrestricted release of toxic materials in the river have made the situation worse.

Sachdeva further expressed concern that despite rains, and increased flow in the river, the froth formation in Monsoon month is not flowing across, and added that the pollutants were leading to spread of skin diseases.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has also accused the AAP government of not being able to clean or desilt the drains of the city on time, which resulted in waterlogging with the rains even for a short duration.