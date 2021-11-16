Reopening DU only after 100 % seating approval

Reopening of classes in Delhi University is yet to be taken and it is likely to commence only after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) approves 100% seating capacity in colleges.

According to a senior official, decision on reopening for offline classes has to be taken after considering the conditions of hostel accommodation. DU colleges have to take into account that a large number of students who have taken admissions here, are not from Delhi. It is also likely that many students coming to the University might be from states where the COVID-19 cases are still high in number.

Hence, DU reopening can only commence after all such factors are taken into account. Moreover, reopening colleges for offline classes would mean that outstation students would be needing to travel to Delhi. This can also lead to risks in various forms and arrangements need to made accordingly.

Another problem related of DU reopening is that if hostels are to reopen for accommodating students, the issue of sharing of rooms needs to be addressed. Keeping into mind that COVID-19 safety protocols have to be maintained, all aspects need to be considered before a decision to reopen the University is announced.