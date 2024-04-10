Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti campaigns at DU; affirms solidarity with Kejriwal

In a display of solidarity, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), rallied behind Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a student dialogue held at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University recently.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case.

“Amidst impassioned dialogues and impassioned speeches, the campaign shed light on pressing issues, including governmental machinery misuse by the BJP administration and perceived injustices faced by CM Arvind Kejriwal,” a statement said on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, CYSS will launch its signature campaign from tomorrow across all colleges of Delhi University, aiming to raise awareness about the challenges faced under the current government.

Additionally, CYSS will lead a ‘Mashaal March’ starting at 6 pm on the 16th of this month, commencing from the Arts Faculty of CYSS at Delhi University to the ‘Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station’.

Sanju Bhatia, a law student leader at Delhi University, emphasized the significance of the timing of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest right before AAP’s candidate announcement for the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting it is not a coincidence but rather a conspiracy. He pointed out the apparent misuse of government machinery under the BJP government, evident in the handling of PhD and research work.

Tikam Nauratam, a student leader from the Hindi department, expressed concerns over the BJP government’s attempt to divert attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, women’s safety, education, health, electricity, and water, by incarcerating CM Arvind Kejriwal. He affirmed the importance of supporting honest leadership and condemned attempts to tarnish the image of Arvind Kejriwal, a stalwart leader known for his integrity and dedication to public service.

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) reaffirms that it stands in solidarity with CM Arvind Kejriwal and his vision for a better, more transparent governance.