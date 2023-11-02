Gender equality should manifest on ground: V-P

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar said here on Thursday that gender equality is quintessential to any equality and there can be no equality in society if there is no gender equality.

Delivering the Platinum Jubilee address at the Miranda House, Delhi University on “Role of Women in Indian Parliament”, Dhankar said the gender equality should be in substance, not in the abstract form. Its manifestation should be seen on the ground.

“The role of women in Parliament is enormous, and that their presence by itself will surcharge the atmosphere in legislatures,” he added.

Noting that women would be able to bring on the table their experiences worth the life they live through and the challenges they face, Dhankhar said, “This would certainly help the governance in evolution of policies that would lead to the resolution of larger issues.”

Describing the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in a special session of Parliament as an epochal development in history, the V-P said, “This is a great development which will ensure that Bharat@2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its independence, we’ll be on peak.”

Referring to the election of the highest number of women parliamentarians in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the VP credited this success to various women empowerment initiatives by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over last years.

Mentioning about various initiatives taken by the government for women empowerment in recent years, Dhankhar said, “Girls are in combat positions in defense forces. Girls are getting admission to Sainik Schools now. You are the change, you are catalyzing the change.”

The VP also called upon girl students to never allow themselves to be on the back bench or the back foot.

“The world belongs to you; the world has to be shaped by you. Today, Indian women are occupying the position of power in global institutions, making all of us very proud,” he added.

Without naming anyone, the V-P also said that some people are not able to digest India’s growth story, and asked the students to reply to such elements.