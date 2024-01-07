People want Kejriwal to run govt: Bharadwaj after “Jansamvaad”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said here on Sunday that the people of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal, and every vote that elected party leaders has been cast on the trust the people have on Arvind Kejriwal.

“Every vote in Delhi that has been given to the AAP is not given to Saurabh Bharadwaj nor Atishi, but to Arvind Kejriwal,” the AAP leader said.

Every party MLA has won with the name of Arvind Kejriwal, as the mandate is with Kejriwal, and people of Delhi want that it shall remain in the hands of their son Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharadwaj added.

Advertisement

He further claimed that the way Opposition leaders were being put behind the bars was nothing but politics and if not today, the truth will come out tomorrow.

The AAP leader who took part in the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal Jansamvaad’ at Savitri Nagar area of Greater Kailash told reporters that such public meetings and interactions are being held across all the wards of the assembly constituencies, and prior to this a door- to- door campaign was held across Delhi to know public’s opinion, and as per the feedback from people, mostly it seems that they want Arvind Kejriwal to run the Delhi government.

Replying to a question over Directorate of Enforcement’s summons to the Delhi CM, Bharadwaj said that CM has asked the probe agency whether in what capacity was he being called, and has also asked them to send the questions that they wanted to ask him.

On being asked over the need for this Jansamvaad campaign after the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ door-to-door campaign, Bharadwaj said this was a different medium to interact with people which is taking place in a group, while earlier it was more of a person to person kind of a thing.

In this way people can openly express their views, Bharadwaj added.

Meanwhile, under the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the love and support of Delhi’s people for Kejriwal seems to be ever-increasing in the ongoing ‘Jan Samvad’ (public dialogue), the party said.

Despite the biting cold in Delhi, a heavy crowd is gathered for public dialogue, expressing their support to Arvind kejriwal over being asked whether what should be his way forward if he is put behind bars, in wake of the ED summons and the ongoing speculations of his arrest.

On Saturday, under the leadership of AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, a public dialogue was conducted in the 233 Subhash Mohalla Ward of the Babarpur Assembly, where despite the bone chilling cold, a heavy crowd gathered, extending their support to Kejriwal saying that they are with AAP chief, and will raise their voice against any conspiracy against him.

AAP claims that the Central government is trying to hinder Delhi’s work and eradicate the AAP.