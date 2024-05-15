No force in world can change India’s Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at the BJP in the backdrop of its leaders making statements on changing the Constitution if they come to power in 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday warned the saffron party of dire consequences saying that “no force in the world can touch this book (India’s Constitution).

Addressing a poll rally at Bolangir parliamentary constituency, the Gandhi scion said “BJP Leaders are saying if they win elections, they will tear apart the Constitution.

“I would like to tell all workers and leaders of the BJP – no force in the world can touch this book (India’s Constitution). If you try to tear and throw away this book (Constitution), watch what the country and Congress party do to you”, he stressed throwing a challenge at the BJP.

Whatever the backward classes, the Adivasis, dalits, poor people from the general caste and the minorities, farmers and labourers have got, is due to the Constitution, he said.

”The big leaders of BJP are saying they will do away with reservation if they win and come to power. The power and strength that constitutional rights have given to them, these people are trying to snatch it (constitutional rights),” he said.

”People are giving GST, then it is used by 2-3 per cent people. We have to change it (the system). The first revolutionary step is the caste census which has figured in Congress’s manifesto, which will throw open the exact number of Adivasis, dalits, backward classes and minorities and their population share. Everything will be crystal clear, the engagement of these sections in both the government and private sectors will come out,” he said.

Thereafter the ‘krantikari’ (revolutionary) politics will begin in the country, Gandhi said adding that ”The entire public sector has been sold off to the capitalists by them (Modi Government), they have done all the work for 22 billionaires. They have waived off loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore of this select group of people that means they have gifted 24 years of MGNREGA funds to these billionaires”.

The Congress leader said they did not give people anything, did not waive off loans of farmers, students. ”Small traders were not given loans. But the richest people in the country enjoyed loan waiving at the cost of the people. People have been cornered as the Government is working for 22-25 rich people not for them,” he said addressing the gathering amid scorching heat.

In India, around 50 per cent people are from the backward classes, 15 per cent Adivasis, 8 per cent dalits, 15 per cent minorities, 5 per cent poor general caste. ”More than 90 per cent people are from these sections. But they do not have any ‘bhagidari’ (participation) in the country,” Gandhi said.

Targeting the media, he said the media does not have representatives from backward classes, that’s why they never show real public issues, farmers’ problems. ”Instead they show Narendra Modi’s face round-the-clock and marriage in the Ambani family. In all the industrial and corporate houses, there is no representation of 90 per cent of people. In bureaucracy also, backward representation is similar,” he pointed out.

Alleging that PM Modi made 22-25 billionaires, he said the Congress was committed to making crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and providing Rs 8,500 every month to poor women. Besides, he promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates while appealing voters to throw out the Modi government and vote for Congress for ‘krantikari’ governance.