Delhiites don’t believe Kejriwal involved in any corruption: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday claimed that despite all efforts of the BJP, people of Delhi and the country are not ready to accept that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is involved in any corruption.

Addressing a press conference, the senior AAP leader said, “The BJP’s problem is that even after arresting Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi, India, and the entire world refuse to believe that the AAP and Kejriwal are corrupt. This is their biggest problem.”

“People, including a large section of the BJP, are even saying that arresting the Chief Minister is the biggest mistake of the Central government because they failed to prove the AAP as corrupt. They try to fabricate a new story every day through some medium or the other,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, he further said, “BJP fabricates a new story every day to prove Arvind Kejriwal and AAP corrupt.”

“The BJP will go to any extent to prove Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP as corrupt. And under this conspiracy, they try to run some or the other new trick every day, by running some or the other news. Their desperation is continuously increasing because of their conspiracy to arrest our senior leaders, including the Chief Minister and the former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and even Shri Sanjay Singh,” Bharadwaj said.

He claimed the ED and the CBI have been unable to find any concrete evidence after two years of investigation.