Voting for BJP means voting against Dalits, tribals, farmers and poor upper castes: Kharge

Addressing a public meeting in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that voting for the BJP means voting against the interests of Dalits, tribals, farmers and, poor upper castes.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he highlighted that the youth do not have jobs and food insecurity is prevalent among people for want of food. He lamented that instead of addressing these pressing issues, Modi’s priorities revolve around consolidating power.

Kharge said that Sonia Gandhi had rejected power while Modi is unmindful of everything else in his relentless pursuit of sticking to power.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Modi government of seeking votes in the name of religion.

She said that the BJP people do not talk about development, inflation and unemployment. Congress gave you the right to ration under the Food Security Scheme and that is why you are getting ration, she claimed in the Unchahar assembly segment while seeking vote for her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

Priyanka said that the Congress gave the right to 100 days’ employment under the MNREGA scheme. She said that the poor farmers of the country take loan for various reasons like crops, daughter’s marriage, and children’s education. They struggle to repay the loan. Instead of waiving off their loans, Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of loans of industrialists.

Referring to the anti-farmer agenda of the BJP, the Congress general secretary said, “Farmers were protesting against the black laws in Lakhimpur Kheri. A minister’s son ran his car over them. Many farmers died but Modiji did not deem it proper to talk to the farmers.”

She taunted, “Modiji won’t even come down from the stage to greet you with a simple namaste as a mark of goodwill gesture. Modiji changes clothes three times a day. Even women don’t change clothes that frequently.”

Priyanka also expressed her condolences over the demise of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother Madhavi Raje Scindia and called her a courageous woman.

She said on a social media site, “She was a humble and a courageous woman, and we will always remember her with respect.”

“May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss,” she added.