Arvind Kejriwal bail not routine judgment, special treatment given to him: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in liqour policy case was “not a routine judgment” and that people of the country believe special treatment was given to him.

“I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given…,” Shah told a news agency.

The home minister, when asked if Kejriwal’s release from the jail has given a new life to INDIA bloc’s poll campaign, said, “Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck with another issue (Swati Maliwal manhandling), let him get free from that then let’s see what happens.”

Last week, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 to participate in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Granting relief to Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ordered that the AAP leader will not attend his office or go to the government secretariat during this period.