Centre conspiring to kill Kejriwal, alleges Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led central government is conspiring to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail by denying him insulin.

Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said, “Narendra Modi and his government want Arvind Kejriwal ji’s sugar to remain high. He (Arvind Kejriwal) should not be given insulin.”

“The central government of BJP wants that due to increase in sugar, Kejriwal’s kidneys, liver, heart and eyes get damaged and he dies,” the AAP leader said.

“There is Insulin in the jail, it is also being given to other diabetes patients. But Arvind Kejriwal is not being given insulin,” the Delhi Cabinet Minister further alleged.

Bharadwaj said a letter from the DG of Tihar Jail to the AIIMS requesting a diabetologist contradicted BJP’s claims of adequate medical facilities.

The AAP leader said, “Today, I am going to show you evidence… Not only in India but many of the international media are witnessing how a central government can conspire to kill an elected CM (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal). They are saying that they have all the specialists, all the doctors…”

Showing a letter to the media, he said, “The DG of Tihar jail yesterday wrote to the AIIMS that they need a diabetologist. Today, the BJP government has been exposed in front of everyone. Till yesterday, they were saying that they have all specialists. Everything is available in the jail… There is a hospital, clinic, beds, and insulin… Everything is there and Arvind Kejriwal is lying.”

Bharadwaj further said, “For the past 20 days, Arvind Kejriwal has been with them… He is diabetic. He is saying to meet a diabetologist, he is asking for insulin. A normal doctor, I don’t know how he is there in jail, on his recommendations all these manipulations are being done and the elected CM of Delhi is being denied insulin.”