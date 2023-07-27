NDMC approves solar policy; increases transfer duty on property by 1%

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in its Council Meeting on Thursday, approved a solar policy which aims to utilise the existing roof space of buildings and open area for the solar systems to harness the available potential for generating solar power using unutilised space, along with promotion of green and clean power to reduce the dependence on conventional source of energy.

In the meeting presided over by its chairperson Amit Yadav in the presence of Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay, MLA & Member NDMC, Virender Singh Kadian, Council members, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishakha Sailani, Girish Sachdeva and Secretary Dr. Ankita Chakravarty. The NDMC considered and approved the various citizen-centric and infrastructure and employee welfare related proposals.

With a view to promote clean, green, sustainable sources of energy including its citizens, the NDMC has proposed Solar Policy 2023. The NDMC plans to develop grid connected solar plants for meeting its own electricity needs and injecting surplus electricity into the distribution grid through Grid-connectivity.

The applicant will be eligible for exemption from electricity taxes on Cess on generation of Solar Energy. They will also be exempted from paying any commercial recovery charges limited to the extent of solar power generation.

The entire procedure of sanctioning the provision for such a solar power system would be totally online and sanctioned in a time bound manner.

Through this policy, the Council is taking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and promote renewable energy adoption in partnership with its citizens.

The NDMC in its Council Meeting approved an increase of 1 per cent of transfer duty on transfer of immovable properties.

As per provisions of section 93(2) of NDMC Act, 1994, duty on transfer of property will be levied at such rate as may be determined by the Council not exceeding 5 per cent on the amount specified against each instrument specified in the aforesaid clause.

Accordingly, The Government of NCT Delhi dated July 10 has increased the rate of transfer duty in r/o MCD. In order to parity with MCD rates, the NDMC proposes to execute the transfer duty at a similar rate.

As per the modified rates, increase in transfer duty from 2 per cent to 3 per cent in case of female (including third gender), increase in transfer duty from 3 per cent to 4 per cent in case of male & others (i.e. any other entity) and the enhancement would be made applicable to registration of all the instruments uniformly and irrespective of any value.

The Council also approved the mechanised housekeeping works at the cost of Rs 6.38 crore for Palika Bazar, Yashwant Place, Chanakya Bhawan, Palika Bhawan, Barat Ghar Building (1st & 2nd Floor) Kidwai Nagar, Local Shopping Centre at East Kidwai Nagar Complex, SBS Place, Inoculation Centre (Mandir Marg), Mohan Singh Place & Palika Place Complex of NDMC area.