Lovely takes swipe at Delhi govt, Centre over crimes in capital

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday took a swipe at the Delhi government and the Centre over incidents of crime in the national capital.

“Despite crimes like assault, murder, snatchings, assaults on women and children rising, the Union Home Ministry, Delhi Police, the Lt Governor and the Delhi Government have not taken strong and effective steps to prevent crimes,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief said instead of blaming each other, they should work in coordination to make the national capital safe for children and women.

He claimed there is total “collapse” of law and order in Delhi.

“It was also shocking to note that as many as 1,62,449 cases of crimes against children were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 8.7 per cent compared to the previous year,” added Lovely.