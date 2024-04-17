BJP MPs totally neglected Delhi during ten years of BJP rule: Lovely

Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely said here on Wednesday that BJP MPs have totally “neglected” Delhi in the last 10 years of the “misrule” of the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre.

“The BJP MPs have totally neglected Delhi in the past 10 years, and people are tired of the misrule of the Modi Government,” Lovely said during a meeting chaired by him with senior leaders at the party office here.

The meeting was convened to draw up a roadmap for the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections and assign duties to Congress leaders and workers not only in the constituencies of the three Congress candidates but also in the constituencies of its ally Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that the AAP as part of the INDIA bloc has announced seat-sharing with Congress in several states including Delhi for the general elections. In Delhi, of the seven parliamentary seats, AAP would contest in four seats and Congress in three constituencies.

He exuded confidence that the INDIA front would win all the seven seats in Delhi.

Attacking the BJP, Lovely said, “The 10-year rule of the BJP was the worst example of hollow promises, as people have been tormented in every way by the Modi Government.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and AAP parties drew a blank.