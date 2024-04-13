Lovely pays homage to Dr Ambedkar

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely on Saturday paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on the eve of his birth anniversary.

The Delhi Congress chief paid floral tributes at the portrait of Dr Ambedkar at the party office here.

Speaking on the occasion, Lovely asserted that the Constitution of the country, which is a sacred document, was framed with much thought and vision by Dr Ambedkar and other visionary leaders of the freedom movement, was under threat from the ruling BJP.

Attacking the BJP, he further said, “The greatest tribute the people of the country could offer to Dr Ambedkar is to throw out those forces from power who were determined to change the Constitution to serve their divisive and destructive personal agenda.”

“Those forces who give no credence to the Constitution are trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition and making every effort to scuttle the free and fair election process,” added Lovely.

He called upon the people of Delhi to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections to protect the Constitution and vote for the INDIA bloc candidates so that the Constitution could be protected.