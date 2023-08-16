Lady pickpocket gang nabbed by Delhi Metro police

An active gang of lady pickpockets has been caught by Delhi Metro police after many incidents of robberies were reported in Delhi Metro. The lady pickpocket gang of 4 women targeted co-passengers in busy areas to subtly steal from bags, pockets, wallets etc. The Delhi Metro police informed that the lady pickpockets stole cash of Rs 1 lakh and other personal belongings including Aadhar card from a fellow passenger. The 4 ladies were apprehended by the Delhi Metro police at the Rajeev Chowk Metro station.

Dr G. Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro informed, “The ladies try to identify the susceptible target and surround them and push them to deviate the co- passenger’s attention and try to take out the articles from the bags. Sometimes if there is more than one bag, they push the person and drag the bag away. He further added “After stealing cash from the victim they flee. Many such cases were reported, the team swiftly took action and searched for the gang. “

CCTV footage from both the Rajeev Chowk Metro station and Kirti Nagar were analysed to establish the involvement of the four ladies in stealing the cash. The ladies were nabbed at the Rajeev chowk metro station with the help of the victim whose belongings were stolen. The complainant filed an FIR online and told that the ladies had travelled with him from Rajeev Chowk to Kirti Nagar.

The four arrested are all from Anand Parbat region and hail from an economically weak background. During investigation, it was discovered that the four used to plan their robberies and target crowded places like Metro stations, bus stops, railway stations etc to easily get away. They observed and followed the victims from platforms and lifts to give way to their robberies in crowded areas. The gang also has previous involvement in such robberies at various locations and Metro stations.