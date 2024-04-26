Delhi Police nabs husband-wife for drug peddling; 790 gm heroin, Rs 20 lakh cash seized

In an ongoing crackdown against illicit drugs and its suppliers, the Delhi Police have apprehended a man and his wife involved in drug peddling from West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

According to police on Friday, 790 grams of heroin was recovered from them while Rs 20 lakh cash was also seized from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh alias Bunty and Neelam Rana, and have previous cases registered against them, where the husband was found involved in 23 cases while the wife, in eight.

Their arrest took place while police were in search for Neelam who is a Proclaimed Offender, previously involved in smuggling and consumption of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Case. Accordingly, a team of Police Station Khyala, West District deployed its technical and manual surveillance to nab her.

In continuation of these efforts, on Wednesday, a sub-inspector received specific information about the presence of the accused woman at Tilak Nagar, and a raid was conducted at an address by the team, which also consisted of a woman constable and acted under overall guidance of the area’s ACP.

During the raid, a commercial quantity of Heroin/ Smack weighing more than 790 grams and Rs 20,49,130 cash were recovered from the address at the instance of the accused and her husband.

Later, a case in this regard was registered under the provisions of NDPS Act and further probe has been initiated to get to the source from where the illicit drugs were being procured by the duo.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Thursday had informed about busting an interstate syndicate involved in supply of psychotropic drugs with the arrest of five accused, with a recovery of 88 kg of Alprazolam tablets approximately worth Rs 28 lakh in the international market.

The accused were arrested from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in this connection.