Gopal Rai launches ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ Campaign

In a series of measures taken as part of an action plan against pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has initiated the ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ (lit diya, not firecrackers) campaign.

Rai launched the campaign by lighting Diyas (earthen lamps) at his residence at the civil lines on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said a collective effort of the public is pivotal in keeping pollution in check.

He said the aim of the campaign was to prevent people from bursting firecrackers and encourage them to celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas.

“Rise in pollution is noticed during Diwali owing to the bursting of firecrackers. Delhi’s air is so polluted at this time of the season that it becomes lethal for children and the elderly,” he said.

He said during Diwali, a rise in pollution levels had been noticed due to the bursting of firecrackers. Keeping this in mind, the government had put a blanket ban on manufacture, storage, sale (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting of firecrackers.

The Delhi environment minister said the government was implementing its 15-point Winter Action Plan by coordinating with all the concerned departments to control the rise in pollution in Delhi during the winter season.

“Today marks the beginning of the ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ campaign to raise awareness among people and ensure that there is no pollution due to the burning of crackers anywhere in Delhi. It is pertinent that we ensure the safety and well-being of citizens while celebrating the festival,” he said.

“We will celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas and saving Delhi from pollution. I appeal to the people and children of Delhi to light diyas, not crackers. Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Paryavaran Mitras and Eco Club are also a part of this campaign. Every individual has to make their share of contribution in reducing pollution. We have to understand our collective responsibility towards the safety of the environment,” he said.