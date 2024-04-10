Serve people against all odds: Kejriwal’s message to party from jail

In his latest message from Tihar jail on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged his party men to continue serving the people of Delhi against all the odds the party and the government is facing.

The chief minister asked his colleagues to ensure that the people of Delhi do not face any problem with MLAs and party workers keeping in touch with them and stand with them through thick and thin.

AAP leader Gopal Rai conveyed the message of Kejriwal while speaking to reporters. The message was delivered to him by Mrs Sunita Kejriwal.

The chief minister conveyed through the message that he was ready to brave all the atrocities heaped on him inside the jail. For him, the most important thing is to save the constitution, as democracy and the constitution of the country are in danger.

The message solicited cooperation from the people in observing the “Samvidhan Bachao Tanashahi Hatao’ Day on April 14, which is the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, by the AAP across the nation.

Delhi, Punjab, and other states wherever there are AAP workers, they should gather before Baba Saheb’s picture and take a pledge to keep striving for his values till they are alive.

In compliance with the party’s chief’s instructions, the party has decided to observe Samvidhan Bachao Tanashahi Hatao Day across the country in a big way. All AAP workers, MPs, and MLAs will adopt the resolution to follow the guidelines of Dr. Ambedkar.

On Tuesday, Mrs Kejriwla had gone to visit her husband at the jail.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, and Sandeep Pathak (party’s national general secretary, organisation) Saurabh Bharadwaj met Mrs. Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday.