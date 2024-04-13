AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ day in capitals of 24 States on Sunday: Gopal Rai

Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the guidelines Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has decided to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ (Save the Constitution, Remove the Dictatorship) day in the capitals of 24 States on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

Chief Minister Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent out a message which said no matter how many atrocities the BJP people do on us, we will tolerate it all. However, it is important to stay focused on the crucial period of the Lok Sabha elections.”

Advertisement

“It is an extremely crucial time because the way the Modi led BJP government is crushing the values of the constitution, it is important for the people to unite and stand against them to save the constitution. It is important for everyone to pledge to save the constitution and to uproot those who are violating the values of the constitution in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, under any circumstance,” he said.

Rai said accordingly, the party has decided to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ day across all the states’ capitals on April 14.

“In Delhi, this oath ceremony will take place at the AAP headquarters at Rouse Avenue where all the officials and senior leaders, ministers, MLAs will read the preamble of the Constitution together and pledge to save the constitution,” the AAP Delhi State Convenor affirmed.

“Tomorrow, the AAP will observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ day across the nation. We will also organise the oath ceremony across the capitals to save the constitution. The AAP workers, from every nook and corner of the country, will work to save democracy and the constitution, and to uproot the dictatorial government,” he added.