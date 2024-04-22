Gopal Rai seeks report over Ghazipur landfill fire

Taking note of the fire at the Ghazipur landfill site, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday sought a detailed report over the incident.

He directed the Principal Secretary of Environment and Forest to submit the report within 48 hours.

“An incident of massive landfill fire has been reported from Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, adversely affecting the environment of the nearby areas. On the incident, a detailed report to be submitted within 48 hours,” said the order issued by the Delhi Environment minister to the Principal Secretary.

He said the report must cover the cause of the fire and immediate steps taken by various agencies to douse it.

“During the previous years, such fire incidents were also reported and after visiting the sites, I have issued various directions to prevent such incidents in future. Subsequently, the department issued some guidelines to various agencies involved to prevent and combat such incidents. A report should be collected from all concerned regarding the compliance of such guidelines by all agencies concerned,” Rai said.

He also sought an action plan of the department to prevent such incidents in all landfill sites in Delhi.

Raid also directed all-round efforts to control and douse the fire to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the nearby vicinity to safeguard people’s health.