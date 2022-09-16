Delhi Govt. nominees: Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Friday demanded the withdrawal of Delhi Government nominees from governing body of 28 Colleges that are funded by the state government. DUTA also observed a one day strike and observed a protest walk from the office of the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to the residence of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The protest was led by DUTA president Prof. A K Bhagi and the association demanded permanent resolution of the financial crisis in these 12 colleges. Prof Bhagi questioned Delhi Government’s education model that has forced the educational institutions into self-financing mode.

DUTA Secretary, Dr Surender Singh said the misgovernance and political vendetta of Delhi Government has led to mismanagement in these colleges and the government has failed to meet the infrastructural demands such as buildings, class-rooms, laboratories, common rooms, washrooms, equipment etc. He alleged that the Delhi government’s education policy pertaining to these colleges has affected the livelihood of teaching and non-teaching employees in terms of non-payment of salaries, allowance, arrears, and medical bills.

Prof. Pradeep Kumar, Vice President, DUTA blamed Delhi Government’s Higher Education model and alleged that it has utterly failed to meet even the basic requirements of Delhi students.

The teachers of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Lakshmibai College and Satyawati College have alleged that they been continuously victimized by Delhi Government nominees of the governing body.

DUTA has also College of Art to be brought back under University of Delhi which has been illegally de-affiliated by Delhi Government and made a Department under Ambedkar University and EWS positions to be released soon. DUTA also demanded the release of full grants of 12 Colleges to pay salaries and other dues besides the infrastructural needs.