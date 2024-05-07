INDIA parties committed to defend Constitution, democracy: Sonia

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi said here on Tuesday that the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress, are committed to defending the Constitution and democracy.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi’s reiteration of commitment to the constitution and democracy came in the wake of the Opposition’s oft-repeated stand that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are an opportunity to “save the Constitution and democracy from the ruling BJP”.

In a video message, the CPP chairperson, while attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, said, “Youth unemployment, crimes against women, and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities have reached unprecedented levels. These challenges stem from the ‘niyat’ and ‘niti’ of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the BJP which aim for power rejecting inclusivity and dialogue.”

“The sight of our Constitution and democracy being under threat, our poor being left behind, and the fact that the fabric of our society is being torn apart fills me with anguish.

Making an appeal to the people of the country, she said, “Today, I ask for your support once again. Our ‘Nyay Patra’ and guarantees aim to unite our nation and work for the poor, youth, women, farmers, workers, and the disadvantaged communities of India.”

She asserted that Congress and the INDIA parties are committed to defending the Constitution and democracy. “Reject the proponents of lies and hatred and vote for the Congress for a brighter and more equal future for all. Press the hand button and together, let us build a stronger, more united India with peace and harmony for all,” she appealed.