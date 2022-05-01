Home / Photo / Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh and others, During the centenary year celebrations of Delhi University
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh and others, During the centenary year celebrations of Delhi University
Jai Sood | May 1, 2022 6:04 pm
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh and others, During the centenary year celebrations of Delhi University, in the capital on Sunday.-----01--0522.
Extending Eid greetings, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday paid glowing tributes to "fortitude and patience displayed by the Muslim community in Kashmir and rest of the country in best traditions of Islam".