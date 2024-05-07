61.45% voter turnout in third phase of Lok Sabha polls: EC

More than 61 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of voting in the 18th Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

The polling held in 93 parliamentary constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories was by and large peaceful.

The voting, which began amidst tight security at 7 am across 1.85 lakh polling stations, concluded at 6 pm.

Of the 93 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase, 25 were from Gujarat, 14 from Karnataka, 11 from Maharashtra, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Chhattisgarh, five from Bihar, four each from West Bengal and Assam, two each from Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Prominent among the candidates from the BJP whose fate was sealed in EVMs are Union ministers–Amit Shah (Gandhinagar ,Gujarat), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Vidisha), while from Congress is former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Rajgarh).

Other key candidates in the third phase included the wife of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh) parliamentary constituency and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri,Assam) seat.

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), at 8pm, the estimated poll turnout was recorded at 61.45 per cent. Assam registered the highest turnout at 75.26 per cent, followed by Goa 74.27 per cent and West Bengal 73.93 percent.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 57.34 per cent turnout.

For convenience for voters, arrangements were made at polling stations, including facilities like water, shamiyana, fans to deal with hot weather conditions.

Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries, who are in India on EC’s invitation, witnessed the poll process on Tuesday.

The general elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April and second phase on 26th April. The first phase recorded 66.14 percent voter turnout and the second 66.71 percent.

The fourth phase is scheduled to take place on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.