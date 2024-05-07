Mayawati removes Akash Anand as BSP’s national coordinator, her successor

In a surprise move, BSP chief Mayawati has removed her nephew Akash Anand as the national coordinator and her successor of the party.

Informing her decision through social media on Tuesday night, Mayawati wrote: “It is known that BSP is not only a party but also a movement for self-respect and social change of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Shri Kanshiram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and the new generation is also being prepared to give impetus to this.”

She said: “In the same sequence, along with promoting other people in the party, I had declared Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and my successor. But now I have decided that till the time he attains full maturity in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he will be shelved from these two important responsibilities.”

Mayawati further said: “Whereas his (Akash’s) father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in the party and movement as before. Therefore, the leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar forward.”

The axe on Akash fell after he made derogatory statements against the BJP leaders and the UP Government during his election rally in Sitapur last week. An FIR was also registered against Akash and other BSP leaders over this speech.

After the incident, Mayawati cancelled all the election rallies of Akash.