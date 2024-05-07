Lalu confirmed INDIA bloc’s intentions: Modi on RJD chief’s Muslims quota remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday doubled down on his claim that the Opposition wants to snatch away the reservation of Dalits and OBCs and give it to Muslims. Reacting to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s remarks on Muslim reservation, Modi said the statement of the INDIA alliance leader has confirmed their intentions.

“Congress is silent but today one of its allies confirmed the intentions of INDI alliance. Their leader who is in jail in connection with the fodder scam and has been punished by the court…He has just come out on bail…He said that Muslims should get reservation and not just reservation, he says that Muslims should get complete reservation. What does this mean? These people want to snatch away all the reservations that SC, ST and OBC communities have and give complete reservation to Muslims…,” the prime minister said while addressing a public gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister has been accusing the Opposition Congress of indulging in appeasement politics ever since the party released its election manifesto.

Terming the party’s manifesto a document of Muslim League, Modi alleged that the grand old party has plans to give Muslims a chunk of reservation granted to SC, ST and OBC communities.

However, the Congress has rejected the prime minister’s claim, saying he is reading from his 2019 script.

Reacting to the PM’s charge, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused Modi of misleading people over quotas for Muslims in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.