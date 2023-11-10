Atishi directs officials to ensure cleanliness at all Chhath ghats

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi directed the officials to start preparing for the Chhath puja to avoid last-minute rush at the ghats (river banks) and ensure that devotees do not have to face any incovenience.

The minister held a high-level meeting on Friday with all district magistrates to ensure a smooth and hassle-free Chhath in the national capital.

Calling Chhath Mahaparv a festival of faith of crores of devotees, Atishi said the Kejriwal Government is committed to undertake all the necessary preparations for the annual event so that the devotees could celebrate the festival with traditional fervor, without any inconvenience.

The Delhi revenue minister told the district collectors to make necessary arrangements at the designated ghats in their respective districts. They are asked to initiate consult local Chhath Puja committees for suggestions before making preparations for successful conduct of Chhath Puja events.

She also instructed the officials to pay special attention to hygiene at the Chhath ghats. Additionally, she called for an expansion of some Chhath ghats at specific locations to accommodate as many devotees as possible.

As in the past, this year too, the Kejriwal Government in Delhi is preparing more than 1,000 ghats for Chhath Puja with facilities like water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical and power backup. Besides, the government will also facilitate Maithili-Bhojpuri cultural programmes on the ghats through its academy.